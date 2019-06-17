I can't get my GPU and CPU usage any higher than what is indicated in screenshots below. It's the same over ocean, land and at JFK, although FPS takes a nose dive at JFK. Is this an optimization issue with the sim or is there some setting in MSFS or Nvidia that will increase usage and allow me to get more fps? Graphic settings are a mixture of medium and high, Live traffic and weather.
The CPU and GPU are not working very hard. Would like to see GPU around 90% usage.
CPU: I7-8700
GPU: GTX 1080 overclocked
Nvidia Control Panel: Power Mgmt-Max Perf, Texture Filtering-High
