Thread: Crosswind and Runway Assignment

Crosswind and Runway Assignment

    I've noticed that when utilizing crosswind runways, the runway assignment disagrees with the wind direction. Example, at LIRF (Rome) I have all runways in use (16/34 L,C,R and 7/25). On my approach, the wind is [email protected] yet I'm assigned toland on either 16 L/C/R or Rwy 7. This contradicts landing more into the wind. I noticed the same thing at KJFK and KDEN. Is this just the tradeoff for having all runways active? If I don't use crosswind rwys, the landing assignment agrees with the wind direction.
    By definition, crosswinds are not aligned with the runway, so if they agreed it wouldn't be crosswinds. But rwy 7 wouldn't be cross, it would be a tailwind. Did you actually get assigned rwy 7 with wind around 283º at 11? At 5 kts or less, that could happen in the real world, but unlikely at 11 kts. Of course rwy 16 would be crosswind.
