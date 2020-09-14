Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Changing airplane while in a flight

  Today, 06:52 AM
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Default Changing airplane while in a flight

    Saw this very informative short YouTube vid on the simple process.

    You guys probably already well knew this, but it was news to me so I'm sharing the info.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNdaDZ6R0A4
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset system
  Today, 08:25 AM
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    Default

    Thanks for sharing.

    No good if you have different joystick assignment profiles for each aircraft though, like me unfortunately.

    Hopefully Asobo will give us automatic profile selection when you change aircraft at some stage.

    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
