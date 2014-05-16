Click image for larger version.  Name: my_old_plane_today.png  Views: 5  Size: 403.8 KB  ID: 223115

I googled the tail number on my old PA-28-140 and found her. I sold the plane at Houston Gulf in 1993, but now she is at some place called Carenco, Louisiana. She looks nice with the new paint and wheel pants. I sold her for 15K. Probably cost 30K or more now.

This the way she looked in 1990 at Beeville Municipal. I kinda like the old blue and white scheme better.