Thread: One more chance to wear shorts.

  Today, 06:57 PM #1
    Cool One more chance to wear shorts.

    A quick flight around Bermuda. Between hurricanes and winter. -- Bob

  Today, 07:12 PM #2
    Default

    Great shots, Bob
    In East Texas, I am in shorts all year. I do have winter weight and summer weight shorts. I am still in the summer weight at this point.
  Today, 08:08 PM #3
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by plainsman View Post
    Great shots, Bob
    In East Texas, I am in shorts all year. I do have winter weight and summer weight shorts. I am still in the summer weight at this point.
    Living in Ky I do exacley that all year as well.

    Having said that having skied on the National Ski Patrol in the US in Colorado, California, Utah, etc. as well as skiing at many sites in The Alps of Germany, Austria, and France. "Winter" in Kentucky with Global Warming isn't most years even a winter!

    I have a picture of me from years ago driving to the ski lodge at Vail in January in the late 1960's in my 56 TR-3 with no top up and wearing my Ski Patrol gear. I even have several top down pictures while traversing the Crater Lake at over 9,000' in June 2018 with 75% of the roads still closed because of the meters of snow dept but I'm still top down in my Miata.

    I now go to the gym five days a week and in 100% of those trips I am in shorts and a tee shirt. And unless its raining my top is down driving my 2002 300 hp. Miata. When it rains I'm in my daily driver Mazda 3.

    Yes I may be running the heat or the AC on that trip in my Miata, but the top is always down when the weather is dry! When it's not, I travel in the 3.
