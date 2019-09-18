Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Kai Tak arrival into HNL

  1. Today, 05:44 PM #1
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Posts
    85

    Default Kai Tak arrival into HNL

    Nothing like the 26L arrival into HNL.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1united.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 144.8 KB  ID: 223099Click image for larger version.  Name: 2united.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 139.9 KB  ID: 223100Click image for larger version.  Name: 5united.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 231.3 KB  ID: 223101Click image for larger version.  Name: 7united.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 156.9 KB  ID: 223102Click image for larger version.  Name: 8united.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 245.5 KB  ID: 223103Click image for larger version.  Name: 10united.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 240.8 KB  ID: 223104Click image for larger version.  Name: 11united.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 208.5 KB  ID: 223105
    - James
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:07 PM #2
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,092

    Default

    Nice ones James.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:48 PM #3
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,802
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Nice shots! Haven’t seen that approach in a while!
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Pan Am 741 HNL-KIX Part2 (Arrival)
    By JSMR in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 09-18-2019, 10:54 AM
  2. Kai Tak (HK) to Chiang Kai Shek (Taipei) Part 1/2
    By ///PESSO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 07-27-2011, 05:01 PM
  3. Kai Tak Arrival
    By les1974 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-21-2010, 07:42 PM
  4. Kai Tak revived!! Hong Kong - Kai Tak - Runway 13 - B747-400
    By DK8290 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 03-20-2007, 01:10 PM
  5. Northwest 747 at Kai Tak, plus Kai Tak TODAY!
    By mrman976 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-05-2002, 11:59 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules