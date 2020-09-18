This is actually more general, as I have FSX-SE as well as FSX and FS 2020 (oh, and XPlane 11 floating around another PC!). I have a brand new iPad Pro 12.9" 4th get, as well as an iPad Air. I have tried numerous times to get it connected with my PC sims with no success. I am sure I am missing something rather obvious or simple, and will kick myself in the end when it is revealed!

My FSX-SE and FS 2020 are running on a brand new HP Omen laptop with 32GB RAM, dual SSD, and RTX 2080 on Windows 10 Pro 64bit.

I have installed the app on the iPad Pro, and it appears to run, I run the PC plugin installer, but it shows installed only for FSX, not FSX-SE
Any tips or pointing to any specific tutorials/posts, would be most appreciated...

Thanks.

Mike "GeorgiaJedi" Saul