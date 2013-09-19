Hi Folks, so I have been using my CH Products Flight yoke with FSX and than MSFS 2020 happily until Japan update!
Since the Japan update(1.9.3) no matter what I do MSFS 2020 does not seem to reminder the bindings correctly.
I have tried uninstalling yoke, repairing MSFS 2020 cleaned the registry.and more.
I have spent several hours, researching the forums,You Tube and tried all of various suggestions.
The yoke still works perfectly on FSX.
I am my wits end and about to unhappily and sadly set MSFS 2020 aside for awhile, unless I can get the yoke to work again.
Since the Japan update and including the latest 1.9.5 update the control bindings do not save.
I was really enjoying MSFS 2020 until now, now no joy!
Anyone else having these issues?