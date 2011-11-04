Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Drivers on c drive or not?

  Today, 12:06 PM
    ster100
    ster100 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    50

    Drivers on c drive or not?

    Fs 2020 is installed on the D harddisk.
    May i install drivers (saitek) on c drive or on d drive?
    Last edited by ster100; Today at 12:27 PM.
