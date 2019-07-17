Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS2020 Manual

    Bobray
    FS2020 Manual

    My name is Bob Gilbert from Massillon, Ohio. I am trying to connect with anyone from the UK who has access to the FS2020 manual.
    i would like to buy the 2 manuals, or have someone make copies of the manuals and have them sent to me. I will also pay for the
    shipping. We DO NOT have any manuals here in America or any download manuals for the Flight Sim. I have checked ALL help videos
    and the ebooks but they only cover the basics. I am desperate for a manual. Please send to: Bob Gilbert 10501 Orrville St. NW 44647
    email: [email protected] Many thanks, BG
    rick
    Default

    https://store.flightsim.com/product/...tor-msfs-2020/
