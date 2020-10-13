Thread: Active Pause: Working correctly?; Theoretical question

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Active Pause: Working correctly?; Theoretical question

    Hi everyone,

    I have two questions, please, regarding Active Pause in FS2020:

    First, I am wondering if Active Pause in my system is working correctly. Let's say that I am flying without using autopilot, and then I hit Active Pause and leave my computer for a few minutes. Apparently, however, my plane is not suspended in mid-air, because when I return to the computer, my plane has crashed to the ground. So, is Active Pause not functioning properly on my computer, is there a known bug with Active Pause, or am I not understanding how to use it?

    Second, how is Active Pause supposed to work? Let's say that I am flying somewhere and the local time is, just to make up a number, 13:15. Then, let's say that I deploy Active Pause for five minutes. When I turn off Active Pause and return to flying, is the local time supposed to pick back up at 13:15 or would the local time now be 13:20?

    Thank you.

    Stanley
    I cannot answer all your questions, however, from reading other posts regarding Active Pause, it is supposedly fixed. For me, (and others), I just hit the Escape key if I need to walk away for a few minutes.
    Hi davidc2,

    Thank you for your response.

    Just hitting the Escape key is an interesting idea. And when you do that, does the local time advance from 13:15 to 13:20 (using the numbers in my example)? Of course, I could test that out myself, and I will do so.

    Stanley
