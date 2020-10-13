Thread: Active Pause: Working correctly?; Theoretical question

Hi everyone,
I have two questions, please, regarding Active Pause in FS2020:
First, I am wondering if Active Pause in my system is working correctly. Let's say that I am flying without using autopilot, and then I hit Active Pause and leave my computer for a few minutes. Apparently, however, my plane is not suspended in mid-air, because when I return to the computer, my plane has crashed to the ground. So, is Active Pause not functioning properly on my computer, is there a known bug with Active Pause, or am I not understanding how to use it?
Second, how is Active Pause supposed to work? Let's say that I am flying somewhere and the local time is, just to make up a number, 13:15. Then, let's say that I deploy Active Pause for five minutes. When I turn off Active Pause and return to flying, is the local time supposed to pick back up at 13:15 or would the local time now be 13:20?
Thank you.
Stanley
Bookmarks