Thread: Cold and dark at small airports without parking spots?

Cold and dark at small airports without parking spots?

    Hi all,

    How do you start cold and dark at airports that dont have any parking spots to choose, only runways?

    I tried creating a custom waypoint as a departure but it starts you in the air at 1500ft.

    If you start from a runway the engines are running.

    Thanks
    Stinger

    P.s I am absolutely loving flying around Iceland. I never used to fly here in FSX because it was so bland. This sim has truly opened up the world and can only get better.

    If there's a fuel pump, park there. Otherwise, the only way to do a cold and dark start would be to do a full shutdown first! Are you using the Iceland Overhaul scenery by any chance: https://flightsim.to/file/848/iceland-overhaul it doesn't include airfields (yet!) but never say never...
    If there's a fuel pump, park there. Otherwise, the only way to do a cold and dark start would be to do a full shutdown first! Are you using the Iceland Overhaul scenery by any chance: https://flightsim.to/file/848/iceland-overhaul it doesn't include airfields (yet!) but never say never...
    Ok, thanks. I thought as much. Yes, I am using the Iceland Overhaul scenery which is fantastic. Great work by those guys.

