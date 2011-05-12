Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: MSF and Win 7 Pro 64-bit

    solomod
    Is it possible to run MSFS 2020 on Win 7 Pro 64-bit?

    I have a HP Z600 Workstation, two Xeon processors 3.2Ghz, with 24Gb RAM which copes with XPlane 11 quite well. My download speed is 7Mbps - I live in the French coutryside but they have promised me fibre (50Mbps) sometime in 2022.

    Many thanks,

    David
    Elvensmith
    The specifications do state Windows 10 and pretty much the latest version is the minimum to run the game.
    Vern.
    g7rta
    You should be able to update Windows 7 to Windows 10 though & for free too. You will need the latest version of Win 10 for MSFS as Vern as already said.
    You can download Win 10 from Microsoft & put it on a USB memory stick. Then install it as an upgrade from Win 7.
    Once installed, go through all the updates to make sure you have the latest version. It’s a good idea to installed the “windows update assistant” (from Microsoft). This will ensure Win 10 is updated to the latest version,

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
