Thread: MSF and Win 7 Pro 64-bit

You should be able to update Windows 7 to Windows 10 though & for free too. You will need the latest version of Win 10 for MSFS as Vern as already said.
You can download Win 10 from Microsoft & put it on a USB memory stick. Then install it as an upgrade from Win 7.
Once installed, go through all the updates to make sure you have the latest version. It’s a good idea to installed the “windows update assistant” (from Microsoft). This will ensure Win 10 is updated to the latest version,
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
