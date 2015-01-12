Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Download stuck on packages Install loop

  Today, 02:15 AM
    inky160's Avatar
    inky160
    Default Download stuck on packages Install loop

    In other words, cannot download FS20

    First, let me say that I'm using a new PC and it operates great. I've downloaded and use other software applications without issues i.e, photoshop, astronomy and telescope controls, camera control and other electronic projects.

    This FS20 download has me stumped. I've been at this for 2 weeks trying fresh installs from MS Store, etc. Please note that the download for the 1GB launcher works fine, but the remaining 90-127 GB download is my gotcha moment.

    The download issue begins with the "fs-base-bigfiles-0.1.59 fspackage". The download progress bar advances to maybe 15% of the "bigfiles" then loops back to 0%. I've checked the zendesk about disabling something called "AutoTuningLeveL" but that doesn't solve my loop back problem. https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...s-Install-loop

    At this point, I'm having to rely on experience from others on how to remedy this bazaar download behavior.


    W10, v2004, OS Build 19041.508,
    16GB RAM, 8-Core Processor,
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070,
    M.2 SSD 1.0 TB.
  Today, 03:33 AM
    Elvensmith's Avatar
    Elvensmith
    This happened big time after the 1830 patch. Asobo have pretty much stonewalled on the issue but consensus seems to be if your download speed in game is set to anything other than unlimited you will get this problem. The established solution was to download a utility called Net Limiter and set your Flight Sim download speed to no more than 500KB/s. Hopefully that still works just makes the process very slow and tedious.
    Vern.
