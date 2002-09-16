Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Crazy ATC

    Default Crazy ATC

    I am flying the Diamond 40, which has a ceiling of less than 15,000 feet. ATC sends me to 26000 feet. I request 9000 and get this reply??
    This is why, once I’m airborne I tend to cancel IFR and switch to VFR even when flying one of the jets.
    Vern.
    I've seen this in FS2004 and FSX and said long ago that if and when a new Sim comes out, my hope was that it brought with it a better ATC which is not so stupid and mundane as the previos incarnations. Looks like that hasn't happened.
