Thread: MSFS2020 787 Cockpit

    Haven't seen many shots of the FS2020 787-10 so here are a couple showing off the cockpit in case anyone's interested.

    This was my first flight with the 787 so I just tried out a few basic flight and MCP functions. The graphics are impressive but a bunch of the panel switches and functions are INOP. But as time goes by I'm guessing a lot of these are going to become functional either by official updates or community action.

    The flight plan was San Francisco (KSFO) to Tokyo Narita (RJAA). These shots are from various parts of the initial climb portion of the flight which was the only part of the 4300 mile flight I did.

