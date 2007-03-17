Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: OK. I think I've Had it.

    Mac6737
    OK. I think I've Had it.

    I'm coming up on 2 months now. I have had ONE normal flight -- that is, with no bugs, errors, anomalies, etc.

    Tonight, I left Exeter (EGTE) in the Baron. Sudden loss of control. Paused a few minutes, and was able to resume. Successfully engaged AP on NAV and ALT.

    Lookin' good. Then I paused and went into the drop-down menu to alter the clouds. On return, TOTAL LOSS OF CONTROL! Plane headed straight up for the moon. It did respond to extreme pressure on joystick and, oddly, steady nose-down pressure on tab trim. Eventually regained control, but could never again engage AP successfully.

    Back to P3D, until they get this thing flying right and publish a real manual.

    (Maybe I'll cool off by morning.)

    Mac6737
    learpilot
    In 3...2...1 Kapitan will be here to tell you how perfect MSFS is.
