I am hoping someone has figured this out, but I can't seem to get AP to work on jets (e.g. 320, 787, 747).
I click on "Engage", but nothing happens, even if I set altitude, airspeed and direction. I also can't tell what Vertical Speed I have selected. It allows me to adjust it, but I don't see the number anywhere (e.g. 1800).
I am not yet using the FMS, so maybe it relates to that, but in FSX I could use the AP anytime.
Any help or direction to aids would be greatly appreciated.
Btw, loving the graphics!