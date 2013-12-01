When FS2020 came out I started on a journey from Miami and out to the Caribbean, mostly in 172 or Caravan. The islands are nice and there is always a runway an hour away so you can fly for a while and takeoff again the next day.

I’m now at the tip of South America and the scenery and clouds are beautiful. Today’s flight was from SCCI to SAWC at 2500 feet in the Caravan. It takes some planning with SKYVector because of the mountains, but it was a great flight. Glaciers, clouds, mountains and Flamingos near SAWC.

Continuing to head north tomorrow.