Thread: SimConnect Broken have tried everything to fix

  Today, 04:19 PM #1
    Drooped Snoot
    SimConnect Broken have tried everything to fix

    Hi,
    I recently tried to get a remote hosting working for an fsx server and in the process have ruined my Simconnect. I have tried everything for fsxSE and have reinstalled multiple times, downloaded simconnect again and run the MSIs and have run the MSIs in my appdate folder. I have reinstalled the FSX in appdata from a friends pc that works and have tried everything I can think of. I have get brand new EXE.xml and DLL.xml and have changed manualload to false as well. Nothing works.
    This is stopping me from flying my 737 (as its gauges need simconnect), using navmaps or using chaseplane.
    Any help will do, no other forums were helping.
    Snoot
  Today, 04:41 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Have you tried to verify the game cache?

    To verify your game files please do the following:

    1. Load the Steam platform and log into your account
    2. Click the Library tab in the menu at the top of the screen
    3. Click the List View from the view options on the top right of the screen
    4. Right click on Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition to bring up a popup menu
    5. Click on Properties from the popup menu to bring up another popup box
    6. Click on Local files from the popup box menu
    7. Click on Verify integrity of game cache from the Local file options
    8. Wait for the progress bar to finish verifying your files. Additional files may download
    9. Restart Steam
    10. Restart Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition
