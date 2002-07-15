Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Anomalous Loss of Control!

  1. Today, 03:39 PM #1
    Mac6737
    Mac6737 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Washington, DC Area
    Posts
    210

    Question Anomalous Loss of Control!

    Last night, I took off from Lydd (Dover), LYDD, in the DA40. Everything seemed totally normal. About 2 miles out, all of a sudden none of the controls worked. Plane continued in a slow turn to the right.

    Restarted, tried again. Same thing.

    Restarted, tried again. Changed to DA62. Same thing.

    Went to bed.

    This afternoon, with a fresh boot of the PC, tried again, in the Baron. Same thing!

    Tried taking off from Exeter (EGTE), still in the Baron. Smooth sailing!

    Go figure.

    Anybody else had this? (Seems there's always something with this sim.)

    Mac6737
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:05 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,218

    Default

    I've just taken off from Lydd in the C172 G1000, now safely heading to Manston. I have the latest G1000 mod installed, I highly recommend it. It's a free download from Github: https://github.com/Working-Title-MSF...g/g1000-v0.3.1
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Re: "Dauphin help requested: loss of yaw control"
    By Viking_i in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-21-2002, 10:47 AM
  2. Loss of aircraft control at 250 KIAS
    By lplus11 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 29
    Last Post: 07-15-2002, 11:08 AM
  3. Loss of prop control
    By boyho in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-08-2002, 06:14 PM
  4. loss of control during taxi/takeoff
    By zekemacneil in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-18-2002, 08:40 AM
  5. Unexplained, intermittent, loss of control,computer problem
    By nearmiss in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-10-2002, 08:31 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules