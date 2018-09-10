Thread: the ten story erroneous buildings everywhere

Results 1 to 4 of 4

the ten story erroneous buildings everywhere

    the oct 13 patch removed all the erroneous 10 story buildings. A day later, they're all back. Anyone know why?
    If you go into your Content Manager and search for "update", there'll be one or two small files (a few hundred kb, that's all) to download.
    thanks so much (actually I found it myself just after posting this, though hope your answer helps other.)
    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    If you go into your Content Manager and search for "update", there'll be one or two small files (a few hundred kb, that's all) to download.
    Tim, that must have been a fix for the Japan scenery, but it is global in nature. Was that your take on it also?
