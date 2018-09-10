Thread: the ten story erroneous buildings everywhere

the oct 13 patch removed all the erroneous 10 story buildings. A day later, they're all back. Anyone know why?
If you go into your Content Manager and search for "update", there'll be one or two small files (a few hundred kb, that's all) to download.
thanks so much (actually I found it myself just after posting this, though hope your answer helps other.)
