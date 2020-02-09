Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Thought "Press any key to start" was supposed to be removed

    dogdish
    Thought "Press any key to start" was supposed to be removed

    Also in Core Content says "Relaunch the game to update". All packages DO show as up to date.

    All have the same?
    loki
    loki
    

    While they did acknowledge the feedback about it, I don't think they ever committed to removing it in this patch, at least not that I saw. This latest patch is more of a minor update to fix issues broken in the last one, than a full update.
