Thread: How to switch between fs2020 and a website?

  Today, 01:03 PM #1
    ster100
    During the game:
    How do i switch between fs2020 and a website (skyvector)?
  Today, 01:25 PM #2
    tiger1962
    Press Alt+Enter to toggle from full screen to windowed mode and again to toggle back.
    In windowed mode you can launch any other program or website.
