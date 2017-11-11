Thread: Scotland Leg 4 and the Bay of London

Very nice weather this time of the year in the Orneys, etc. In fact, but for the Corona thing we would have been there right about now.
Remember to click on the shots for explanation.
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, EVGA RTX2070 video card, SSDS, etc.
Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
Attachment 223068
Attachment 223069
Attachment 223070
Attachment 223071
Attachment 223072
Attachment 223073
Attachment 223074
Attachment 223075
Attachment 223076
Forum Rules
Bookmarks