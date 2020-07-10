Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS2020 Fails to Start - Stuck on the Japan Volcano Image!

    Default FS2020 Fails to Start - Stuck on the Japan Volcano Image!

    Good morning all,

    Never had a problem starting FS2020 until today! When I try start FS2020 all seems to proceed as normal until I get to the full-screen image of a Japanese volcano! The music continues to play and the volcano image remains - forever if I left it that long!

    Any ideas?

    Thanks
    Default

    Have you installed the latest patch?

    Are you running FS20 from a cold boot of the PC?

    Steam or MS Store version?
    Vern.
