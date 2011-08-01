I'm returning to Flight Sims, following a 20 year hiatus. MSFS2020 is great but it makes me feel like I've never controlled a sim before. My system is dated, a I7-3770K at 3.8 GHz, 32 GB of DDR3 RAM, 240 GB Crucial SSD, a RTX2060 Super 8Ghz, GigaByte 32" curved 165 FPS capable monitor, running on Win 10. I'm trying to control it with a Logitech controller and results are sketchy, at best. Set various levels of sensitivity but approaches and landings are hilarious. I might be able to land in a field next to the runway, but more than likely will plow a furrow for the farmer. Frame rate is OK, most of the time, occasional pauses and stuttering but, nothing unexpected. I wouldn't say money is no object, but considering upgraded CPU, motherboard, RAM. Controller upgrade to Honeycomb (whenever they're back in stock) and rudder pedals. Opinions? Comments? Obscenities? LOL!