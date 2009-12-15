Just excited to report a surprising improvement in overall performance with the new release. Tried a bunch of stored FLTs and compared metrics using GPU-Z. My 10700k + 2080 Super rig had been seeing a bunch of GPU power throttling at LOD settings.... and they are now totally gone. Will test 200/200/200 tomorrow, but 140/140/140 looks very smooth now... GPU temp down to 65C and TDP average power down 30%. CPU memory use is up though... glad I got 32BG set.

I even got a smooth takeoff and return to landing at Orbx KBUR in the stock A320 while keeping at 30FPS... this is more like it. Asobo must have done some tuning but did not feature it in the update description. Real progress for once.