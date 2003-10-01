Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Downloading Release 1.9.5.0

  1. Today, 04:56 PM #1
    terrylawdinn
    terrylawdinn is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    UK North East
    Posts
    5

    Cool Downloading Release 1.9.5.0

    Came to start up the sim an hour ago and it went to the Installation Manager to download the update. The white bar said there was 2.09 GB to download - well so far I'm up to 14.29GB at 64%. It's currently loading a series of fs-base-0.1.76.fspatch.002 et seq.

    I'm not surprised at a slow download, there's probably many thousands trying to do the same - but why say 2.09GB when it would appear to be 22-23GB? It's not my internet connection - currently downloading at my max speed.

    Or is something wrong? Guess I'll just have to be patient and read the forums!
    Last edited by terrylawdinn; Today at 04:58 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:07 PM #2
    terrylawdinn
    terrylawdinn is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    UK North East
    Posts
    5

    Default

    Okay, it eventually finished after about 1 3/4 hrs then appeared to work okay with no noticeable changes. Haven't done a flight yet but at least the download has worked.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. What is the best site/utility for downloading music?
    By Ace_Chaplan in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 01-10-2003, 11:54 AM
  2. Downloading Files
    By beech30 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-26-2002, 10:19 AM
  3. New Standard in aircraft file size for downloading!
    By bilbo in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-01-2002, 03:44 PM
  4. Downloading planes
    By atendriver in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-30-2002, 05:22 PM
  5. Extremely Slow Downloading Time
    By fahmey in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-25-2002, 05:11 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules