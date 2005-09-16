Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: No decrease power with throttle

  1. Today, 04:37 PM #1
    ster100
    ster100 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    46

    Default No decrease power with throttle

    Hardware: Saitek flight yoke system with
    Throtte quadrant.
    Game: msfs 2020
    Windows 10


    With the throttle quadrant you can accelerate but not decrease.
    And it works with the F1 and F2 keys on the keyboard.
    Why is the throttle lever unresponsive when I reduce the throttle?
    Last edited by ster100; Today at 05:08 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:56 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,211

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ster100 View Post
    System: Saitek flight yoke system with
    Throtte quadrant.

    With the throttle quadrant you can accelerate but not decrease.
    And it works with the F1 and F2 keys on the keyboard.
    Why is the throttle lever unresponsive when I reduce the throttle?
    Which sim are you using?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:05 PM #3
    ster100
    ster100 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    46

    Default

    Ms FS 2020
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:06 PM #4
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,211

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ster100 View Post
    Ms FS 2020
    It sounds like you have the wrong commands assigned to your throttle. You should be using the “Throttle Axis” command. There is a general one that controls all engines, or separate ones for engines 1-4.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. issue arose: video card with direct power connection vs. no power connection
    By sanyok in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 09-16-2005, 01:37 PM
  2. Throttle increase/decrease during banks
    By DELTA07 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-09-2005, 12:49 AM
  3. Beech A36: No decrease in speed with cowl flaps?
    By DreamFleet1 in forum FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions - DreamFleet General Aviation & 737-400 Products
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-10-2005, 11:45 AM
  4. Upgrading your video driver may DECREASE FPS performance
    By davidmills in forum FS2004
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 07-21-2003, 11:02 PM
  5. How to decrease the performance of AI aircraft?
    By perkeo in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-29-2002, 10:51 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules