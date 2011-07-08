Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Shared Cockpit, Panel screens dont match.

  1. Today, 04:20 PM #1
    Drooped Snoot
    Drooped Snoot is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Posts
    5

    Unhappy Shared Cockpit, Panel screens dont match.

    Hello,
    I was flying with a friend, about to do a 24hour flight when, admittedly I should have checked before hand, we got in his QualityWings 787-800, which I also have. I got a message about our gauges not syncing and thought nothing of it only to have my PFD etc totally black while his had all the correct info. We checked that all the throttles, switches and autopilot lights matched, which they did.

    Is there any way to fix this? I believe I installed the aircraft correctly and ran all the gauges so I'm not sure where to go from here.
    Any help is appreciated.

    Snoot
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:13 PM #2
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,217

    Default

    What does your PFD do when you're flying alone or in multiplayer but not in shared cockpit? Is it black then?

    Are you both using the exact same livery? Have you looked in the panel folders to be sure that everything matched? Have you checked that the same panel is used in both of your aircraft.cfg files (perhaps more than one panel folder for the aircraft)? Do you both have the same exact PFD gauge in the fsx/gauges folder?

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Flight Sim with shared cockpit.
    By fustrun in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-07-2011, 06:04 AM
  2. Screens Screens and More Screens :)
    By SuperEagle116 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 07-29-2011, 03:46 PM
  3. FSX Shared Cockpit on VATSIM Video
    By depoyetravis5 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-07-2011, 10:43 PM
  4. Multiplayer shared cockpit flying
    By davewave in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-16-2010, 10:38 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules