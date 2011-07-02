Don't tell me it's Halloween...
Frustrating for most part of the day. fired up flsim, first thing a message update from Microsoft store just over 500MB....... when compleat I rebooted fired up flsim again met with a black screen... I mess with that for awhile eventually did a system restore to lose the update which it did yeah.... when back to ms store downloaded the patch again in good faith that went ok, fired up flsim again by now my head is hurting then I get to the next installment update that everyone received today...... finally I just did a very short flight from KBFI in the new 747 I flew down the coast for awhile then called it a night.....
AMD Ryzen 3 1300x Quad Core Processor 3.50GHz
16.0 GB RAM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6GB
