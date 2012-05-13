Hi everyone,

I am encountering a serious instability issue when using the heading on automatic pilot (AP).

For a while, everything works fine. But as I am in a flight and I start to control my heading with the automatic heading on AP, the program goes haywire. The heading bug begins to rotate around and around, and I lose all FS2020 functionality. The keys stop working, I lose control of my mouse, and I have no choice but to shut down the program using the Task Manager.

When I control the heading on AP, I use the handy keyboard commands of CTRL+Insert and CTRL+Delete. Especially if I start adjusting the heading rapidly -- but even if I make nice and slow heading changes -- all of a sudden this problem comes up.

It is really annoying, and it should be fixed.

I hope that the FS2020 developers address this serious instability issue.

Thank you for listening.

Stanley