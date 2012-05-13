Heading on automatic pilot: Serious instability issue
Hi everyone,
I am encountering a serious instability issue when using the heading on automatic pilot (AP).
For a while, everything works fine. But as I am in a flight and I start to control my heading with the automatic heading on AP, the program goes haywire. The heading bug begins to rotate around and around, and I lose all FS2020 functionality. The keys stop working, I lose control of my mouse, and I have no choice but to shut down the program using the Task Manager.
When I control the heading on AP, I use the handy keyboard commands of CTRL+Insert and CTRL+Delete. Especially if I start adjusting the heading rapidly -- but even if I make nice and slow heading changes -- all of a sudden this problem comes up.
It is really annoying, and it should be fixed.
I hope that the FS2020 developers address this serious instability issue.
Thank you for listening.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 |
Total available graphics memory: 24534 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB;
System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 16342 MB|
Dell U2717D monitor
