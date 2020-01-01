Thread: Firenze

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Firenze

    valenza
    Scusate ma capita solo a me di vedere la città di Firenze con montagnole e guglie che si innalzano dai monumenti (Cupola, Ponti, ecc)
    Vorrei capire se è un grosso bug di MSFS 2020 o cosa.!!!!!!
    Me lo fa con due schede grafiche diverse ?????
    Qualcuno può verificare per favore?
    Grazie
    tiger1962
    Sorry but it just happens to me to see the city of Florence with mounds and spiers that rise from the monuments (Dome, Bridges, etc.)
    I would like to understand if it is a big bug of MSFS 2020 or what. !!!!!!
    Does it do it to me with two different graphics cards ?????
    Can anyone please check?
    Thank you
    Sì, è un bug, si spera che l'ultimo aggiornamento risolva alcuni dei peggiori errori.

    Yes it's a bug, hopefully the latest update will fix some of the worst errors.
