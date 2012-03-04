I'm quite a novice when it comes to scenery development/addon development for flight sim, although I do have quite a bit of experience when it comes to overall programming, and I was wondering how easy/difficult/possible it would be to control scenery objects, for example hangar doors or lights, from a desktop application? I've been looking into using SODE although it seems that SODE is only really meant for use within flight sim, would anyone be able to point my research in the right direction?