Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Hawai'i randoms

  1. Today, 10:21 AM #1
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    azzaro is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,868

    Default Hawai'i randoms

    My initial flight around the islands in the new sim. -- Bob

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (1).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 175.9 KB  ID: 223039

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (2).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 294.7 KB  ID: 223040

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (3).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 172.4 KB  ID: 223041

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (4).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 291.8 KB  ID: 223042

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (5).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 165.6 KB  ID: 223043

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (6).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 147.8 KB  ID: 223044

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (7).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 176.5 KB  ID: 223045

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (8).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 176.3 KB  ID: 223046

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (9).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 193.8 KB  ID: 223047

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (10).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 222.8 KB  ID: 223048

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hawaii (11).jpg  Views: 6  Size: 160.9 KB  ID: 223049


    i7-7700 3.6GHz / GTX1660 6GB / 32GB RAM / 2-24" BENQ displays / WIN10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:39 AM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,791
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    From Italy to Hawaii. Quick trip! Looking good
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:46 AM #3
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    5,043

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DAVIDSTRAKA View Post
    From Italy to Hawaii. Quick trip! Looking good
    I agree Bob! But curious people want to know, did the Pope really run you out of town??

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Randoms....Randoms.....Randoms.....
    By 707jet in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 08-28-2006, 07:56 PM
  2. Up and away in Hawai'i
    By castelberg in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-16-2004, 07:13 AM
  3. The Hawai Stunt, 747 on closed airport
    By crashking in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-22-2003, 04:56 PM
  4. Honk Kong and Hawai Scenery
    By alan in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 11-22-2002, 01:00 PM
  5. I just downloaded the entire mesh for the USA, these are taken in Honolulu, Hawaï
    By Pol in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 05-15-2002, 10:13 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules