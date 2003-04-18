Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: La Spezia to Genova

  Today, 10:17 AM #1
    azzaro
    azzaro
    Thumbs up La Spezia to Genova

    My old stomping grounds and arguably the best bit of scenery in northern italy.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (1).jpg  Views: 9  Size: 163.1 KB  ID: 223027

    Coming out of the bay from La Spezia.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (2).jpg  Views: 9  Size: 174.8 KB  ID: 223028

    The very quaint village of Portovenere.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (3).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 231.5 KB  ID: 223029

    Skipped a few villages but here's Vernazza.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (4).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 202.6 KB  ID: 223030

    Monterosso al Mare.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (5).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 151.3 KB  ID: 223031

    Turning inland at Sestri Levante (sunrise side)
    Not to be confused with Sestri Ponente (sunset side) where Genova airport is.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (6).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 226.5 KB  ID: 223032

    Two more views of Sestri Levante where I first learned to swim (sort of)

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (7).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 165.8 KB  ID: 223033

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (8).jpg  Views: 9  Size: 339.4 KB  ID: 223034

    Lavagna. My father's birthplace.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (9).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 95.9 KB  ID: 223035

    Cutting across the bay to Portofino.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (10).jpg  Views: 9  Size: 155.5 KB  ID: 223036

    Not the Jetsetters' magnet it was in the 70s/80s but still quite popular. (pre Covid)

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (11).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 152.7 KB  ID: 223037

    Approaching Genova, the airport is just becoming visible.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: cinqueTerre (12).jpg  Views: 9  Size: 323.0 KB  ID: 223038

    Over Genova proper where I was born oh so many years ago...
    That was just a tiny taste of an amazing location. Check it out for yourselves.

    Grazie a tutti e ciao. -- Roberto


    i7-7700 3.6GHz / GTX1660 6GB / 32GB RAM / 2-24" BENQ displays / WIN10
  Today, 10:38 AM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Incredible detail! Thanks for a nice series.
  Today, 11:48 AM #3
    Rupert
    Rupert
    Gotta love sunrises and sunsets!
