Downloading MSFS2020 on new PC from my MS Account. The download progress toggles between 0 and 2% for "fs-base-bigfiles-0.1.59 fspackage". This behavior has gone on for over 2 hours with no increase in the white progress bar length. Is this normal? I know I'm just at the beginning of a long download time but, the way this download progress is behaving worries me.
Would appreciate experience from others. Thanks, Ron
W10, OS Build 1904.508, 16GB RAM, 8-Core Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, M.2 SSD 1.0 TB.


https://i.postimg.cc/90k0v7Sd/Capture1.jpg