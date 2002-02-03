Thread: Active Pause when toggled sends my planes into a death dive

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Active Pause when toggled sends my planes into a death dive

    Does anyone else have this issue, when I toggle Active Pause from the Icon in the on screen menu, it puts my planes into a death dive even though the autopilot is on and, it happens quick with little chance of saving the game?
    I thought this issue was sorted out with the last update. Apparently not. For now it is best to use ESC to pause. There is the old FSX style pause available in the assignments list too I believe.

    Stinger

