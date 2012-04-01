Thread: 4 monitor set up

Results 1 to 2 of 2

4 monitor set up

    hobbitrocks
    4 monitor set up

    Thought I would show a picture of my rig. It is running pretty decent, well except the AP.

    Still working on this project, and until there are more fixes, this will do. Still miss all my Go Flight modules that are all sitting there with no function. Running 2-21" monitors under, one 49" curved for front window and one 27" overhead.

    Hobbitrocks
    stinger2k2
    Thought I would show a picture of my rig. It is running pretty decent, well except the AP.

    Still working on this project, and until there are more fixes, this will do. Still miss all my Go Flight modules that are all sitting there with no function. Running 2-21" monitors under, one 49" curved for front window and one 27" overhead.

    Hobbitrocks
    Very nice. These are long projects. Mine took 18 months to build. I have it working reasonably well with MSFS with a couple of niggles on the AP.



