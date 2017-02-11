Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Bad weather in New Caledonia

  1. Today, 02:31 AM #1
    jankees's Avatar
    jankees
    jankees is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Hoeilaart, Belgium
    Posts
    1,516

    Default Bad weather in New Caledonia

    jk7619

    jk7622

    jk7625

    jk7635

    jk7636

    jk7640
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:18 AM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,791
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Excellent series!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:08 AM #3
    lmhariano's Avatar
    lmhariano
    lmhariano is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Posts
    292

    Default

    Very nice clouds!
    Best regards,
    Luis Hernández
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:47 AM #4
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    azzaro is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,868

    Default

    Bad weather = Good pictures

    I'll just let you do the flying though. -- Bob
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:51 AM #5
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    5,043

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by azzaro View Post
    Bad weather = Good pictures

    I'll just let you do the flying though. -- Bob
    +1!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. New Caledonia-Norfolk Island: Carvair NWA (FSX)
    By peer01 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 11-02-2017, 04:27 PM
  2. New Caledonia
    By anscad in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-03-2010, 10:33 PM
  3. 173rd RTW Flight -- Noumea, New Caledonia to Port Vila, Vanuatu
    By jkvato in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:43 AM
  4. 172nd RTW Flight -- Auckland, New Zealand to Noumea, New Caledonia
    By jkvato in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:43 AM
  5. New Caledonia
    By VF2_Rolf in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-29-2002, 04:38 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules