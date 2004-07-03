Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: New Sydney scenery BUT at a cost

    jparnold's Avatar
    jparnold
    Default New Sydney scenery BUT at a cost

    I just noticed that ORBX has release its Sydney scenery update for MSFS but at a cost of $A19.99.
    Sure it (appears to) include lots of other buildings apart from the Harbour Bridge which MS could not even get close to resembling the real thing, its a pity MS couldn't get the bridge acceptable and do they intend to release an update including better Sydney scenery?

    I guess $A19.99 isn't too bad, and it looks very good, but I wished I didn't have that extra expense when most other countries most populous cities have been 'covered' ok.
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    Default

    Hi JP, Orbx are usually pretty good. I bought their version on my local airport (EGNM) & it’s superb.

    As for Sydney.. did you know rather is also some freeware scenery available?
    Go to www.flightsim.to & look under countries.. you’ll see quite a lot of Australian scenery include the Sydney Harbour Bridge... all free

    Regards
    Steve
