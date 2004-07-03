Thread: New Sydney scenery BUT at a cost

New Sydney scenery BUT at a cost
I just noticed that ORBX has release its Sydney scenery update for MSFS but at a cost of $A19.99.
Sure it (appears to) include lots of other buildings apart from the Harbour Bridge which MS could not even get close to resembling the real thing, its a pity MS couldn't get the bridge acceptable and do they intend to release an update including better Sydney scenery?
I guess $A19.99 isn't too bad, and it looks very good, but I wished I didn't have that extra expense when most other countries most populous cities have been 'covered' ok.
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
Bookmarks