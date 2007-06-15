Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Loving the water

    lmhariano
    Jan 2009
    Loving the water

    Trying the QW787, but I can´t keep my eyes off the water:

    Landing at NZAA:


    Approaching to YSSY:


    Leaving YPPH and going west:


    Hope you enjoy!
    Best regards,
    Luis Hernández
    Downwind66
    Jun 2017
    South Florida
    Default

    Beautiful pics Luis! I especially like pic #1 the night approach to landing!

    Thanks for sharing!

    Rick
