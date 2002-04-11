This free app seems to have the ability to produce better curves then MSFS2020 allows. It inserts a virtual joystick between your joystick and the simulation. I only found one video describing it - once you get past his accent it does help you set it up. But I've been unsuccessful in getting it to work within MSFS. If you have any experience with this or a better alternative please let me know.

The link for the app is http://www.xedocproject.com/joystickcurves.html

Thanks!