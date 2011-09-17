Thread: Toni Agramont's Greenland Scenery

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Toni Agramont's Greenland Scenery

    Stewie
    Help - This scenery has several airports with static aircraft. Unfortunately, there is not an obvious file that could be removed to resolve this. I've downloaded .bgl analyzer, and extracted a couple of files at various airports, but did not find a line that indicated a static aircraft. Does anyone know how what I should do? Any help is appreciated.

    Thank you.
    hgschnell
    Search for aircraft textures in the texture folder.
    Then search these names in the scenery bgls.
    So you find the bgls with aircrafts, but now you have to find a way to disassemble and modify them.
    Good luck!
