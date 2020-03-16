Thread: FSNavigator

Does anyone know if FSNavagator will be developed for MSFS? This addon was an excellent flight planning tool for FS2004 and FSX....
No, they closed up shop years ago.
That is sad...Today’s maps are too complicated,,
Funny: Never could find it for FSX, can you give the FSX filename?
Try: Little Nav Map, it's free , 80% similar to FSNav , Excellent Flight planning, No [F9] shortcut , better file-management, better print options. I have it in FSX SE, getting used to it took me 1 hr........
Old news all.... It's FSTramp http://www.fstramp.com/
But u don't buy it one time for 40 US. U now pay a yearly subscription. It was always my favorite. But a little pricey now.
Any one know where I can get a good tutorial on Little Nav Map ? Also, how do I pull up Little Nav Map while I'm IN MSFS ???? Is there a hot key I can push and it pops up ? Or do I have to go into windows mode and open another window? Or can I use it on my Samsung Tablet ?
Thank you all in advance !!!!!
It has been redone and is now called FSTramp and is available for MSFS. You can try it for 20 flights and then you have to pay for it. It has different purchase plans that are only good for so years then you have to renew. Check the new files section, it should show up two or three pages in. I would recommend that you try Little Navmap before taking the plunge for FSTramp.
John C.
