After over three hours of flying in real time, I finally arrived to Iceland and what a magical moment it was when cliffs started to emerge behind the clouds! This is one of those games that truly make you feel that you have travelled somewhere. I picked my destination (Breiddalsvik) randomly from google, thought this small landingstrip right next to water might be fun place to land. Now I want so badly to travel to there for real. Or anywhere in Iceland

