Thread: Scotland Leg 3 Exploring Some Lochs:

    Default Scotland Leg 3 Exploring Some Lochs:

    As most of you know I can't weave a wonderful tale as Aharon does. So I found I can at least explain some things by using the headings for the shots. For at least this leg, I rented and did not steal, as a very forgetful person has accused me, of a plane I thought was appropriate for the leg.

    So we start off by the Clyde bank in a MIVIZ modeled DHC 3 Dehaviland on floats. For the rest, you'll have to read my notes on the shots. Luss, is on the West Bank of Loch Lomond and that's where I'm headed.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Rental plane on the Clydebank.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 261.8 KB  ID: 222970

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Firing up. The Erskine Bridge is ahead so we'll take off towards the SE.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 337.3 KB  ID: 222972

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Firing up on the Clyde!.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 178.8 KB  ID: 222974

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Liftoff avoiding the tpwers.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 237.2 KB  ID: 222976

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 Climbout above the Clyde.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 252.8 KB  ID: 222978

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Westbound.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 334.7 KB  ID: 222980

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Departing Glasgow.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 307.6 KB  ID: 222982

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Lochs ahead.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 254.8 KB  ID: 222983

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 Lock Lomond ahead.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 318.5 KB  ID: 222986

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Looking Back.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 188.7 KB  ID: 222988
    Default

    A few more shots:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 Rear View.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 245.3 KB  ID: 222989

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 Loch Lomond is the next Loch on the right!.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 307.0 KB  ID: 222990

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13 Yes, that's it!!.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 315.4 KB  ID: 222991

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 299.9 KB  ID: 222992

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15 Far read view.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 199.5 KB  ID: 222993

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16 That's Luss on the left bank.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 329.2 KB  ID: 222994

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 17 You can pretty much drive the entrire Loch on the West Bank.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 355.6 KB  ID: 222995

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 18.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 369.9 KB  ID: 222996

    On my shot notes I should have mentioned. The road that goes up the West Back is A 82. Wonderful scenery along there! It's pretty windy so you won't make very good time, but you won't care!!

    Michael
