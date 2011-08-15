Thread: Scotland Leg 3 Exploring Some Lochs:

Scotland Leg 3 Exploring Some Lochs:
As most of you know I can't weave a wonderful tale as Aharon does. So I found I can at least explain some things by using the headings for the shots. For at least this leg, I rented and did not steal, as a very forgetful person has accused me, of a plane I thought was appropriate for the leg.
So we start off by the Clyde bank in a MIVIZ modeled DHC 3 Dehaviland on floats. For the rest, you'll have to read my notes on the shots. Luss, is on the West Bank of Loch Lomond and that's where I'm headed.
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, EVGA RTX2070 video card, SSDS, etc.
Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
Bookmarks