Thread: XBOX- DRIVES me CRAZY-Please tell me what to do..

    After the last Patch i lost 787-10 and I thought I could have it back by uninstalling/reinstalling FS2020(Deluxe-Premium version) but to my surprise I got the standard version with only two planes!!! Going to the MS store and hitting the install button on the Deluxe Premium it starts the download but somehow the digital ownership turns over to the standard version. The update is only 95.78GiB although the purchased one was 11.15GiB. Please look at the attached screenshots. So now XBOX always takes over and plays the standard version. I will appreciate your help. Thanks
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: 2NOW-11.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 85.0 KB  ID: 222968   Click image for larger version.  Name: 2NOW-1.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 227.8 KB  ID: 222969  
