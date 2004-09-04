Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Usaf t41

    Usaf t41

    Here's a couple of shots of the FS2020 C172 in the USAF paint scheme for the T41 "Mescalero." T41s were "off the shelf" C172s purchased by the Air Force in the mid 60's to use as pilot screening airplanes and later, with some mods, to train cadets at the Air Force Academy.

    Good to see some military repaints starting to show up in FS2020. Now for some fully functional military airplanes!! Can you say F14? P3?!!

    Default

    Nice repaint! Over time I expect you'll see a lot of hobbyists repainting and modifying aircraft in 2020. It's already being done in every other format I know about.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rupert
    Nice repaint! Over time I expect you'll see a lot of hobbyists repainting and modifying aircraft in 2020. It's already being done in every other format I know about.
    For sure Michael - but in FS2020 I think we're going to have to wait for the commercial 3rd party addons to come along for true stand alone airplanes - unless maybe some of the FSX models can be converted.
    Default

    Ah, brings back old memories, Bill! I got to fly a T41 on many occasions at the NAS Millington (2M8) flying club back in the early 90s. My step father was the chief flight instructor for a long while. The T41 was the only 172 I got to fly with a 200hp engine. This one was primarily used in Colorado before they transferred it to 2M8. What a joy it was to fly. The rest of the flying we did together was in one of the 3 T-34 Mentors. Looking back on those days, the flying club had an over abundance of single and twin engine aircraft to fly. We certainly never got bored!
